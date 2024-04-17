SELANGOR SULTAN VISITS PERLIS RAJA IN ARAU

SHAH ALAM, The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah paid a visit to the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau, yesterday. His Highness was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office's Facebook, the visit was for His Highness to personally inquired the health and wellbeing of Perlis Raja, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, as well as to foster ties among Malay rulers. The Selangor royal couple arrived at Istana Arau at about 11 am and spent time with the Raja of Perlis and the Raja Permaisuri of Perlis Tengku Fauziah until late in the evening. "The two then accompanied the Raja of Perlis back to the Royal Ward of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, before leaving for Shah Alam," according to the message. Source: BERNAMA News Agency