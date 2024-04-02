SELANGOR SULTAN GRACES OPENING OF BANDAR SAUJANA PUTRA MOSQUE

BANTING, The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the opening of the Bandar Saujana Putra Mosque in Kuala Langat today. Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, were also present. Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed upon arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim. Also in attendance were state Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah, Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad. During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin presented Hari Raya contributions of RM500 each to 429 recipients, comprising asnaf, the poor, and muallaf from the Kuala Langat district, totalling RM214,500. The Selangor Ruler also received business tithe for 2023, amounting to RM1,192,000 from Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, MAHSA University (RM1,320,000) and Ma laysia Airports Holdings Berhad (RM1,146,500). The construction of the mosque aims to meet the needs of the local Muslim community, due to the distant location of existing mosques and to accommodate a large congregation. The Bandar Saujana Putra Mosque, situated on 1.21 hectares of land, was completed in June 2023 at a total cost of RM10.9 million, fully funded by the MAHSA Group. It can accommodate up to 4,500 worshippers at a time. Source: BERNAMA News Agency