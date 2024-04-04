SELANGOR JPJ DEPLOYS 382 OFFICERS FOR AIDILFITRI SPECIAL OP

PETALING JAYA, A total of 382 officers and members of the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be deployed to monitor and ensure compliance with traffic rules in a special operation in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from April 1 to 20. Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the operation was launched to ensure a smooth journey for road users returning to their hometowns and to guarantee the safe operation of public transport services. He said that during the operation, the Selangor JPJ would beef up patrols and monitoring on main roads and locations prone to road accidents. 'Strict enforcement measures will be carried out for nine major offences, including exceeding the speed limit, running red lights, using mobile devices while driving, queue-cutting, and driving in the emergency lane. 'In this operation, we will also conduct technical inspections of buses at the depot to ensure that safety is given priority,' he told reporters after checking on a roadblock at the PJS 2 Toll Plaza on the New Pantai Expressway here last night. Meanwhile, Azrin said that during the roadblock, 497 motorcycles were checked, resulting in the issuance of 340 summonses for various offences. In addition, he said seven notices prohibiting the use of vehicles, along with eight notices of inspection orders, were issued and 40 motorcycles were impounded. 'Among the offences are not having a driving licence or expired driving licence, expired motor vehicle licence, and no insurance,' he said. He added that y distributing 15 helmets to motorcycle riders and pillion riders who were using damaged or non-compliant helmets during the roadblock, which began at 9 pm and ended about midnight. Source: BERNAMA News Agency