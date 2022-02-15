SEKO Logistics Streamlines International Cross-Border Ecommerce Using Descartes Solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that SEKO Logistics is using Descartes’ solutions for air cargo security filings and ecommerce customs clearance to speed processing time for more than 10 million parcels worldwide each month.

“Cross-border ecommerce is growing significantly and more customers are looking to us to simplify the complexity of filing security and customs entries as goods travel by air between countries,” said David Emerson, Global VP, Ecommerce Solutions at SEKO Logistics. “Descartes’ high-level filing automation enabled SEKO to further manage the extraordinary volumes we’re shipping. As SEKO expands internationally and regulations change, such as Brexit, Descartes has the solutions we need to grow.”

Descartes is a market leader in providing connectivity and air messaging services to customs authorities around the world. Descartes’ solutions help shippers and freight forwarders, like SEKO Logistics, comply with security and customs requirements to electronically file air waybill information for shipment clearance, which accelerates the flow of air cargo, improves security, enhances interagency communication and decreases costs. For ecommerce shipments coming into the U.S., where the total value does not exceed US$800, companies use Descartes’ Section 321 Type 86 customs entry to automatically file basic shipment details at the air manifest level with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which allows for the expedited import of goods without the payment of duties and taxes.

“We’re pleased to help SEKO move a high volume of international ecommerce shipments more securely, compliantly and efficiently,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “With cross-border trade regulations constantly evolving, ecommerce can pose compliance and customer service challenges when transporting goods by air. Descartes has a long-standing track record of working proactively with customers and customs authorities to keep pace with change, so companies can electronically transmit security and fiscal declaration filings to government agencies more easily and reliably.”

About SEKO Logistics

We provide a suite of logistics services which enable you to use your supply chain as a competitive differentiator. As a client-centric organization, we are powered by the expertise of our people and our in-house developed, best-in-class, configurable technology. SEKO helps to simplify processes by providing the right service and cost options with multiple carriers, and by improving your ability to monitor and track sales and purchase order activity. Our logistics solutions are lean and efficient, with the core aim of improving your customer satisfaction and keeping your business running at peak performance. With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, our unique management model enables you to benefit from global implementation experience and expertise across all industry sectors, coupled with vital in-country knowledge and unparalleled service at the local level. For more information, visit sekologistics.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.