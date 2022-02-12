﻿Seizure of high-powered firearms further weakens NPA in Samar

The recent recovery of 34 high-powered firearms from the New People’s Army (NPA) in Pinabacdao, Samar on February 9 will further cripple the communist terrorist group, a military official said on Friday.

Capt. Ryan Layug, the spokesperson of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division, said the recovered firearms in remote Bugho village Wednesday was the biggest seizure of firearms in Eastern Visayas.

“In the entire country, we have not heard bigger than this. This will reduce their capability to do terroristic acts like extortion and attack on government troops and civilians,” Layug said in a phone interview.

The firearms recovered were 24 M16 rifles, two M4 carbine assault rifles, seven China-made AK47 variant rifles, and an M14 rifle.

Layug said the rebels buried the assault rifles since they do not have enough manpower to carry them.

“This a result of reduction of manpower since many of their members have already surrendered to the government,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

Troops from the Army’s 801st Infantry Brigade scoured the area, acting on tips from residents on the presence of armed men.

The town of Pinabacdao, around 46 kilometers away from Tacloban City, is known for frequent sightings of NPA members.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency