SEIBU RAILWAY RENOVATES IKEBUKURO, TOSHIMAEN STATIONS FOR OPENING OF STUDIO TOUR TOKYO

Seibu Railway Co Ltd has completed renovation of Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations, beginning operations of Studio Tour Tokyo Express trains with full-body wrap signage, in preparation for the opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter (Studio Tour Tokyo).

At Ikebukuro Station, the gateway to Studio Tour Tokyo, Platforms 1 and 2, where trains to and from Toshimaen Station depart and arrive, have been remodelled with brick walls and navy signage, patterned after King's Cross Station in London, England.

According to a statement, to commemorate the renovation, Warner Bros. has gifted a clock in the same design as that at King's Cross Station in the Harry Potter film series.

With illustrations of subjects such as wizards and owls throughout, these platforms welcome passengers as the gateway to Studio Tour Tokyo, where they can experience the magic of filmmaking to the fullest.

Based on the concept of a station that blends imagination into everyday life, the new building at Toshimaen Station, the nearest station to Studio Tour Tokyo, features touches giving a feel of the world of magic added to a simple design, evoking a gateway between the everyday world and an out-of-the-ordinary space.

The Toshimaen Station platforms feature pillars, station signage, vending machines and other fixtures designed with a red-colour scheme closely resembling Hogsmeade Station, which provides access to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In addition, Studio Tour Tokyo Express trains with full-body promotional wrapping, boldly decorated with the three main characters from the Harry Potter film series namely Harry, Hermione and Ron, began operating between Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations on May 16.

Visitors to Studio Tour Tokyo can use Seibu Railway to enjoy the Harry Potter experience via the renovated Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations and the Studio Tour Tokyo Express even while in transit.

