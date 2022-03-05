﻿Security workers group endorses Eleazar’s Senate bid

The senatorial bid of Partido Reporma candidate and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar got a boost with the endorsement of the Philippine Association of Detective and Protective Agencies Operators Inc. (PADPAO).

In a statement signed by its president Ramon Bergado, the group composed of 600,000 members declared full support to the candidacy of Eleazar, saying it believes that the retired police general’s proven track record makes him very qualified to hold a seat in the Senate.

“After a series of internal consultations, we, in the Philippine Association of Detective & Protective Agencies Operators, Inc. (PADPAO), declare our full support to the senatorial bid of former PNP Chief General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar in the May 9, 2022 elections,” PADPAO said in a statement Friday.

“A man of honor and integrity, we believe that he has all the qualifications and proven track record, which are essential for a public servant holding a national position, in further improving the peace and order in the country,” it added.

In supporting Eleazar, the group said they personally witnessed how the former PNP chief valued the role of each member of the security sector in keeping the streets and community safe from criminal elements.

PADPAO, composed of security guards, private detectives, and investigators, also backed Eleazar in his stand that peace and order is a strong foundation of economic development.

“We are impressed with the aggressive reforms he initiated to institute discipline among the policemen and to eliminate corruption in the police organization which eventually led to good police service and likewise earned the trust and confidence of the Filipino people to the PNP. We firmly believe that we need someone with the caliber of General Eleazar in the Senate: honest, incorruptible, committed to serving the Filipino people, and has a strong and courageous heart to defend what is right and correct what is wrong,” it added.

Eleazar, meanwhile, thanked PADPAO for its support.

