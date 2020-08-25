Security in Metro Manila tightened after Jolo twin blasts

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday said it has ramped up security measures in public places following Monday’s twin blasts that killed 14 people and wounded 72 others in Jolo, Sulu.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas ordered the five police district directors to tighten security around airports, seaports, vital government, and private installations as well as places of convergence.

The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

“After the bombing incident we have alerted our people the different district offices on the bombing incident and to monitor if there are those coming from Jolo that came here in Metro Manila,” Sinas told a press conference at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 7.

Sinas said the mobilization of police personnel would continue as intelligence operations have been intensified to foil any possible terror plans and detect terrorist personalities.

“We have also directed our intel community and our chief intel to coordinate with their counterparts in case there are those from Mindanao who came here,” he said.

He said the NCRPO’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has intensified the “Shock And Awe” operations which involve the deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs in Metro Manila.

“Right now, we have two dogs roaming around in each police district. They will start roaming at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. and will finish by 8 p.m. They are doing random checks in various establishments like train stations, malls and bus terminals,” he said.

The Operation “Shock and Awe” originated from the Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas) which was formerly led by Sinas. It was adopted and launched by NCRPO in 2019 through the EOD.

The operation involves the security and safety coverage, police visibility, and paneling operations which aims to thwart inimical plans and terrorist acts in support of the territorial units of NCRPO.

He also reminded the public to remain alert and vigilant and report any incident or suspicious person to the nearest police station in their community.

Asked on whether the bombing incident might be connected to the arrest of Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Abduljihad “Edang” Susukan last August 13, Sinas said they will look into it.

“Actually, we are not privy to that report because nothing was shared to us so we will be checking our counterparts. We will be asking (intelligence), if there is any or NICA (National Intelligence Coordinating Agency) pero (but) as of now, we have yet to receive a report related to that,” he added.

On August 13, the Davao City police served the arrest warrant against Susukan at the house of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari in Davao City.

Police officers initiated the negotiation after finding out that Susukan was brought to the city to seek medical attention.

Misuari then facilitated the negotiation between the DCPO and Susukan which led to his peaceful arrest and transfer of custody.

