Security Bank suspends ops in areas hit by Taal eruption

Branches of Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank) in some areas affected by Taal Volcano's eruption have suspended operations Tuesday.

In an advisory, the bank said these include branches in Tagaytay City, Cavite; Santa Rosa, Laguna; and Lemery, Lima, and Santo Tomas, Batangas.

However, the operations of its head office and satellite offices will resume and branches in areas not affected by the Taal Volcano eruption are already open.

It advised its clients to call the bank's 24-hour Customer Service hotline at (02) 8887-9188 for other inquiries.

We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and protection of our employees, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency