Security Bank operations still suspended in Batangas, Cavite

The operations of Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank) remained suspended in several areas in Batangas and Cavite Thursday, as Alert Level 4 is still raised over Taal Volcano and state of calamity has been declared in the two provinces.

In an advisory, the bank said the suspension covers the operations of its branches in Lemery, Lipa, Lipa-Medix, Lima, First Philippine Industrial Park-Sto. Tomas in Batangas, and Tagaytay, Cavite.

The bank advised its clients to call its 24-hour hotline at (02) 8887-91-88 for any inquiries.

We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and protection of our employees, it added.

Taal Volcano started to spew ashes last Sunday.

In a bulletin issued 8 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Taal Volcano erupted short-lived dark gray ash plumes about 500 meters high at about 6:17 a.m. and around 800 meters high at about 6:21 a.m. Thursday.

Volcanic activity has generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high but Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano.

This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days, the bulletin added.

Source: Philippines News Agency