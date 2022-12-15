SEC vows to run after unregistered online loan apps

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday vowed to run after unregistered online lending or loan applications to protect unwary clients.

In a media forum, SEC Cagayan de Oro Extension Office supervising officer Jesher Radaza said even online lending or loan applications should acquire permits to operate, such as a secondary license to collect and loan money.

“If they have a secondary license, our next step is to call their attention, and ask them to comment on the complaints filed against them (lending apps),” he said.

Radaza said SEC has observed some online loan apps doing “unfair debt collection practices,” in which app operators breach the information of the clients and contact the latter’s network of acquaintances and relatives of the outstanding debts to be collected.

“We can impose administrative penalties against these (online) lending firms,” he said.

Radaza said if the apps or firms do not have the SEC secondary license, then their operation is illegal.

“We can coordinate with law enforcement agencies to investigate them and build a case against them,” he said.

Radaza urged the public to minimize in engaging online loan providers if possible, especially if it has little information or track record available.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9474 or the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007, loan firms must operate within the area stated in the certificate of authority.

“There are online lending companies operating outside their jurisdiction as stated in RA 9474, and we are looking into this angle in charging these companies,” Radaza said.

