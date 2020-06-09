SEC to decide on fate of Jocals688 soon

The fate of networking company Jocals688 Beauty and Wellness Products Trading Inc. is now up to the decision of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioners as the en banc committee will start to deliberate whether or not the firm will resume its operations or not.

Jocals688 was at the center of controversy after SEC issued a cease and desist order against the company for allegedly being involved in financial taking activities.

Lawyer Renato Egypto, SEC director for Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions, said Jocals688 has already submitted to the agency’s central office its motion for reconsideration on June 9.

Egypto said it is now up to the commissioners to decide on the case of Jocals688.

He said the SEC has given Jocals688 five days from the serving of the cease and desist order to hand in its motion.

The order, dated June 3, was served at the Jocals688 branch office at Barangay Macasandig located just a few meters from the SEC office, last June 4.

The networking company’s principal office is in Barangay Madasigon, Molave, Zamboanga del Sur. Its certificate of incorporation was issued on Oct. 9, 2019.

The company sells Jocals Gluta Glow Powdered Drink Mix, Jocals Green Coffee, and Jocals Vitamin C.

“[Jocals688] has five days to submit a motion to lift the cease and desist order, to answer the allegations,” Egypto said in an interview.

He said the motion would give Jocals688 the chance to explain its side on the allegation that prompted the SEC to issue the order.

Egypto said the cease and desist order was issued after SEC found out that Jocals688 is engaged in the “sale and/or offering of security of securities in the form of investment contracts without prior registration and the corresponding permit.”

He said that in a certificate of incorporation issued to Jocals688 provides that the corporation “shall not solicit, accept or take investments/ placements from the public neither shall it issue investment contracts.”

“The Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD), however, found that Jocals688 enticed members to deposit a minimum of PHP10,000 to earn PHP13,000 after a month. Alternatively, one could become a member by purchasing a package of products for PHP3,800,” Egypto said.

Members, he said, could earn by selling the products.

“However, they could supposedly receive bigger returns by simply recruiting more people into the scheme,” he added.

In the course of its investigation, SEC also found out that two of the company’s incorporators allegedly have invalid taxpayers identification numbers (TINs).

“That’s exactly a ground for revocation for fraud in the procurement of the certificate of incorporation. That’s fraud,” Egypto said, referring to the invalid TINs of two of Jocal688’s incorporators.

As of this posting, the Jocals688 has yet to issue a statement regarding the controversy.

In previous interviews, however, Joshua Calderon, Jocals688 chief executive officer, has maintained that his business is legal and that the company is not engaged in investment taking activities.

