SEC okays San Miguel F and B flagship’s bond offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday considered favorably the public offering by San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (SMFB) of fixed-rate bonds worth PHP15 billion.

The food and beverage flagship of San Miguel Corporation intends to offer the fixed-rate bonds in two series at face value.

The Series A Bonds will mature in five years while the Series B Bonds will be repaid seven years from the issue date.

The bonds shall be issued in minimum denominations of PHP50,000 each, and in integral multiples of PHP10,000 thereafter. They will be listed and traded in denominations of PHP10,000 on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp.

The net proceeds from the offer estimated at PHP14.81 billion shall be used to fund the redemption of the outstanding 15,000,000 Series 2 Perpetual Preferred Shares of SMFB to be redeemed on 12 March 2020 at a redemption price of PHP1,000 per share.

SMFB may redeem in whole the outstanding Series A Bonds at 101.0 percent on the third year or at 100.5 percent on the fourth year.

For the Series B Bonds, the company may redeem the bonds at 101.0 percent on the fifth year or 100.5 percent on the sixth year.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, Philippine Commercial Capital, Inc., PNB Capital and Investment Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation and SB Capital Investment Corporation have agreed to act as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the offer.

Source: Philippines News agency