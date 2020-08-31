SEC gets ISO certification for all core services

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has successfully attained ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system covering all core services across its main and extension offices.

Such certification attests to the Commission’s adherence to world-class standards in the provision of regulatory services over the corporate sector, the capital market participants and the securities and investment instruments market in the Philippines, and protection of the investing public.

The ISO 9001:2015 further covers the provision of registration of partnerships and corporations doing business in the Philippines in the SEC extension offices in Baguio, Tarlac, Legazpi, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga.

“When I received the first ISO 9001:2015 Certification of the Commission early last year, I committed that it was but the start of the great transformation of the SEC under my leadership,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said, as he received the main certificate on behalf of the Commission.

Aquino and Commissioners Ephyro Luis Amatong, Javey Paul Francisco, Kelvin Lester Lee and Karlo Bello formally received the certificate from TÜV Rheinland Philippines, Inc., headed by Managing Director Tristan Arwen Loveres, in a virtual awarding ceremony on August 26.

“The transformation of the SEC as the gateway to doing business in the Philippines continues. Soon, we will start our journey toward digital transformation to keep pace with, if not ahead of, the fast-changing needs of the business industry and the capital market,” Aquino said.

The Commission first obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2018 for its quality management system covering the registration of partnerships and corporations doing business in the Philippines, and the licensing of capital market institutions and professionals.

From the initial 59 documented procedures, the SEC successfully expanded the scope of its ISO-certified quality management system to cover 122 documented procedures.

The audit also revealed that the Commission’s quality management system has zero nonconformity to the ISO 9001:2015 standards.

During the virtual awarding ceremony, Amatong said “As a customer-centric organization, we appreciate that it (certification) provides us with an external and objective assessment of the quality of our services based on international standards. We take pride in the consistent assessment that we are compliant with ISO 9001:2015 standards. At the same time, we take steps to continuously improve the quality of our services as espoused by the standards

Source: Philippines News Agency