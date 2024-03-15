Seaweed propagation to boost income of Dinagat fisherfolk

BUTUAN CITY: The Dinagat Islands provincial government has distributed a ton of seaweed propagules to improve the livelihood of 10 fishermen associations in the area. The initiative aims to support the fishermen in increasing their income and promoting sustainability in marine resource management. 'The distribution of seaweed propagules is also part of our recovery efforts from the devastation of typhoon Odette in late 2021 when the seaweed farms of our fishermen were completely damaged,' Dinagat provincial agriculture officer Rico Galinato said in a phone interview on Friday. Galinato said the distributed propagules on Thursday were harvested by local fishermen from the towns of Basilisa and Loreto earlier this week. The seaweed, he said, is known for its high demand in various markets, not only in Dinagat but also in the nearby provinces. In a separate message sent to the Philippine News Agency on Friday, Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. expressed hope for the recovery of seaweed production in the province. 'We need to help our fishermen diversify their sources of income and embrace sustainable practices so they can better prepare for economic uncertainties and environmental challenges,' Demerey said. He assured that the provincial government is also implementing education services so the fishermen can be equipped with knowledge and skills in effective and sustainable seaweed farming. Source: Philippines News Agency