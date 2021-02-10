Search underway for missing electric coop worker in NoCot

The police is searching for a field worker of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) in North Cotabato, who is believed to have been snatched by suspected communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a remote village of Arakan town Monday afternoon.

Godofredo Homez, Cotelco general manager, identified the employee as Kier Sedillo, a photovoltaic mainstreaming technician, of Kabacan, North Cotabato, who claimed he was abducted by armed men in the remote village of Kabalantian.

In a statement on Tuesday, Homez said Sedillo was in the village to do repair and maintenance of solar home panels when taken by the gunmen for still unknown reasons.

Sedillo sent a text message to Homez in the vernacular, saying:

“Help me, sir, I am being taken by gunmen. I don’t know where we are heading.”

Homez said he received the text message at 1:46 p.m. Monday and that there has been no word from Sedillo or his captors as of posting.

He said the incident has been reported to police and military authorities in Arakan, one of the remote towns in North Cotabato where NPA terrorists operate.

Homez appealed to the persons who took Sedillo to allow him to return home as soon as possible.

“He (Sedillo) is just a field worker doing his job for communities in the far-flung areas,” the Cotelco official said