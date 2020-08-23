Search, rescue continue for 3 missing fishermen in Batanes

Search and rescue operations continue in the seawaters of Batanes island on Sunday for three fishermen who have gone missing since Thursday.

Batanes disaster risk reduction management officer Roldan Cesar Esdicul identified those missing as Antonio Lizardo, 53; Eduardo Elica, 35; and Tinong Alviso, 45, who reside in Basco and Uyugan towns.

They were last seen by fellow fishermen near the islands of Itbayat and Siayan north of Basco, heading toward Mavulis Island near Taiwan. They should have been back to the port in the island-province of Batanes on Saturday evening.

“Continuous rains are observed here while strong waves and winds are registered so the uninterrupted search has been temporarily halted,” Esdicul told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon.

Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco said in a statement that other fishers went back from the islands in the north amid strong waves but the three men were not able to return. The Philippine Coast Guard was immediately called for assistance.

The search was also joined by the Marines of the Philippine Navy and Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit.

Aerial search will be conducted once the weather improves, the disaster risk-reduction office said.

Source: Philippines News Agency