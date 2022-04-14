﻿Search on for 5 passengers of 2 capsized bancas in Capiz

The search and retrieval operation continues for five people after two motorized bancas capsized in the main Panay River in Panit-an, Capiz on Wednesday.

Panit-an municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer Mark Jay Dumol, in a phone interview on Thursday, said 12 people were on board a motorized banca, including officials of Barangay Balatucan who collected relief goods from the municipal gymnasium for their residents affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

However, their boat suffered engine trouble which prompted them to ask for help from a passing motorized banca carrying six passengers.

However, the supposed rescue failed as the passengers of the troubled banca were unable to transfer when both were carried away by the river’s strong current.

“The motorized bancas capsized (after both) rammed into a post of a bridge (in Panay River),” Dumol said.

Thirteen out of the 18 passengers from both bancas were rescued.

However, five went missing, including barangay councilors Bianito Denosta and Alberto Duron, Dominador Drilon, Cyril Degoma, and Jehlo Daliva.

Those rescued suffered minor injuries and were sent home, Dumol added.

“The search and retrieval continues. We have augmentation from the provincial DRRM of Antique joining the Philippine Army, PNP (Philippine National Police), BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Capiz Emergency Response Team and our local DRRM conducting operations at the Panay River,” he said.

Antique Vice Governor Edgar Denosta, who earlier appealed for help in finding his older brother Bianito, said the barangay councilors were bringing back the three sacks of relief goods they secured.

“He was performing an official duty when the incident happened,” the vice governor said.

Meanwhile, 24 villages of Panit-an, a low-lying area situated along Panay River, are still flooded.

Initial data as of 4 p.m. on April 13 showed that 1,438 families or 5,629 persons are affected by the flood.

Source: Philippines News Agency