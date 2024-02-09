SEAG runner-up Abois to race in Tokyo Marathon

MANILA: Arlan Abois Jr. may not be among the favorites to win the 2024 Tokyo Marathon on March 3, but he is raring to compete for the first time in the prestigious event alongside the world's bests, including two-time Olympic champion Eliu Kipchoge of Kenya. 'Excited na po ako kasi first time ko sumali sa Tokyo Marathon. Pangarap ko na po ito dati na sumali sa Tokyo marathon at baka makita ko pa idol ko na si Eliud Kipchoge (I'm excited because it's my first time to participate in the Tokyo Marathon. It has always been my dream to participate in the Tokyo marathon and maybe even see my idol Eliud Kipchoge),' Abois said in recent interview with a group of Filipino runners in Europe. The 27-year-old native of Tupi, South Cotabato came out with an unexpected silver medal in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games in May last year. Abois credited his huge improvement to two-time Olympian and national record holder Eduardo Buenavista, who is now his coach. 'Una po, nagpapasalamat po ako sa Asics PH sa pag bigay ng sponsor nila sakin para mabigyan ako ng opportunity na makalaro sa Tokyo Marathon at specially to my legendary coach Eduardo Beunavista sa malaking improvement ko (First, I want to thank Asics PH for giving me the opportunity to play in Tokyo Marathon and especially to my lengendary coach Eduardo Buenavista for my big improvement),' Abois said. On Feb. 4, Abois finished third in the 21-kilometer 7-Eleven Run 2024 in Cagayan de Oro City. He also thanked the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission for their continued support. Source: Philippines News Agency