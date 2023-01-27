Sea trips resume Friday as weather improves

MANILA: Several passenger ship operations resumed on Friday after they were suspended due to inclement weather worsened by the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan..

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said these trips include the Baseport Legazpi to Rapu-Rapu, Albay route; and Bulan, Sorsogon to Ticao Island, Masbate route -- both under the Port Management Office (PMO) in Bicol.

Sea trips at the Port of Bulado and Port of Sibulan -- under the PMO Negros Occidental/Banago/Bacolod Bredco (NOBB) -- have also resumed.

At the PMO Eastern Leyte/Samar, sea trips have returned at the TMO of Catbalogan, and the ports of Calbayog, San Isidro, Liloan, Borongan, and Guiuan.

At PMO Western Leyte/Biliran, passenger vessels have resumed operations at the Port of Hilongos.

Sea trips have also resumed at the port of Bulado and Sibulan at the PMO Negros Oriental/Siquijor.

The PPA advised sea passengers to coordinate with shipping lines if they were affected by the temporary suspension.

On Thursday, several ports in the provinces under PMO Bicol, Western Leyte/Biliran, NOBB, Eastern Leyte/Samar, and Negros Oriental/Siquijor suspended passenger sea trips due to bad weather.

Source: Philippines News Agency