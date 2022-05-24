Scott Cooper is no longer with the Philippine men’s football team.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Sunday that Cooper has tendered his resignation as the Azkals' head coach.

“It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Palami for his trust and support and Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge for their unwavering support,” said Cooper, who worked as the national team coach for three years.

Cooper took over the coaching job after Sven Goran Eriksson stepped down as the Azkals' coach following the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Cooper, however, had been working with the Azkals prior to that as their interim senior team adviser, working alongside Eriksson and Terry Butcher.

“We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort, and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program,” said Azkals team manager Dan Palami. “We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the Covid-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure a commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals. We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors.”

The PFF will name the new Azkals coach just before they fly to Mongolia for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from June 8-14.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish the Azkals all the best for the future,” Cooper further said.

Source: Philippines News Agency