Scores suffocate as Israeli forces quell Hebron rally

HEBRON, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Scores of Palestinians Friday afternoon suffocated as Israeli forces quelled a rally in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that Israeli troops cracked down on a rally marking the 27th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre and denouncing the Israeli intrusions upon the site, causing dozens to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Twenty two years ago, Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein broke into the Ibrahimi Mosque and opened fire at Palestinian Muslim worshippers, killing 29. Four Palestinians were killed on the same day in the clashes that broke out around the Mosque in response to the massacre.

In the aftermath, the mosque, known to Jews as Tomb of the Patriarchs, was divided in two, with the larger part turned into a synagogue while heavy scrutiny was imposed on the Palestinians and areas closed completely to them, including an important market and the main street, Shuhada street.

The city of Hebron, which houses the Ibrahimi Mosque, is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers who live in compounds heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

Source: Philippines News Agency