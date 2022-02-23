﻿’School on Wheels’ ready to roll in Ilocos remote communities

A “School on Wheels” equipped with laptops, printers, and internet connection will soon be traveling around remote areas in the province of Ilocos Norte to reach out to students under the current distance learning program of the Department of Education.

Donated by the first Gen-owned Energy Development Corporation (EDC), Ilocos Norte’s first mobile school is reportedly worth PHP 1.9 million.

EDC is the country’s largest renewable energy producer that owns a 680-hectare wind farm in Burgos town in this province.

Senior education program specialist and acting information officer Valerie Talamayan of the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte said Tuesday the school on wheels will be rolled out in hard to reach areas of Nueva Era, Carasi, and Vintar where internet connectivity remains a challenge.

“As of now, the office is in the process of planning and preparing the schedule of the school on wheels,” said Talamayan.

Deborah Melchor, head of the Corporate Social Responsibility program of the EDC, said the company takes pride in helping Ilocos Norte learners realize their dreams through mobile learning which is now part of the new normal education program.

“This is in support of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte and the Department of Education’s objective of bringing the school to the remote areas,” she said.

Some 77 public schools in the Ilocos Region have joined the expanded limited face-to-face (F2F) classes starting February 21. The schools are in addition to the 20 that piloted the limited F2F in the region in November 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency