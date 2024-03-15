School leagues commended for helping PSC grassroots programs

MANILA: Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann has commended the Private Schools Athletics Association (PRISAA), the State Colleges and Universities Athletics Association (SCUAA) and the Palarong Pambansa for bringing the platforms for young athletes nationwide. 'Programs like this by PRISAA or SCUAA, and the Palarong Pambansa thru the Department of Education help us empower our message and encourage potential athletes to never stop dreaming,' Bachmann said in a statement released to the media on Friday. Bachman, together with commissioners Matthew 'Fritz' Gaston and Edward Hayco, attended the National Grassroots Sports Summit Workshop hosted by the PRISAA-Region 3 at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga. Bachmann has expressed his optimism that the partnership with PRISAA would boost the PSC's programs such as the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games. 'I believe that Central Luzon may continue producing outstanding and determined athletes for the future,' he said. Co mmission on Higher Education (CHED) Region 3 officer-in-charge Dr. Lora Yusi said the grassroots sports development will be promoted among colleges and universities. 'Grassroots sports development is what we basically need at the moment. Thank you to Chairman Richard Bachmann and the PSC, together, we can produce more athletes and we can make a difference in developing the grassroots sports within the region,' she said. PRISAA Region 3 President Abraham Cruz and Vice President Jeffrey Jervoso also joined the workshop which featured topics on grassroots initiatives in Iloilo City, overview of the Philippine sports and its legal basis, PWD grassroots, and presentation of the model which discovered Gilas Pilipinas bigman June Mar Fajardo. Source: Philippines News Agency