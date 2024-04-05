School heads told: Don’t delay class suspension amid extreme heat

MANILA : Mayor Casimiro Ynares III reminded school principals that they can unilaterally suspend face-to-face classes and switch to the modular distance learning (MDL) method when the weather gets too hot to shield students from heat-induced illnesses. In a social media post on Friday, Ynares said it is principals' responsibility to immediately halt in-person learning when the heat index reaches 40 degrees Celsius, and it is no longer necessary for them to seek approval from higher offices to do so. Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) guidelines consider 40 degrees Celsius to be the threshold temperature level that can potentially bring about heat strokes and other adverse bodily effects. 'We (the city government) continue to install new and rehabilitate old drinking fountains in schools as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the intense heat on students,' Ynares wrote in Filipino. City Hall has also recently completed the installation of 'several t housand' orbit fans in classrooms in the city, he added. The mayor cited an official statement by the Department of Education (DepEd) dated April 4, saying that in view of the over 47,000 schools being managed by the agency, it is in the best interest of students, teachers and non-teaching personnel that decision-making on transitioning to online learning be decentralized. Earlier this week, DepEd-Calabarzon issued Regional Memorandum No. 233 Series of 2024 titled 'Adoption of Modular Distance Learning and Preventive Measures During Extremely High Temperature.' 'As temperature is unbearable and poses a health risk even without reaching the threshold, the school head may suspend the face-to-face classes and advise the adoption of MDL," DepEd Regional Director Alberto Escobarte said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency