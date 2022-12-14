Scholarship, return service program eyed to solve nurses shortage

MANILA: Anakalusugan Party-List Representative Ray Florence Reyes on Wednesday filed a bill seeking to establish a scholarship and return service program to address the shortage of nurses in the country.

“Yearly, we lose hundreds of nurses who seek greener pastures elsewhere. This mass exodus of health workers greatly affects our health system causing it to collapse. No one was addressing this, and so we crafted this measure,” Reyes said.

House Bill No. 6631 or the “Nursing Scholarship and Return Service Program Act” aims to provide a “pay it forward” scholarship to deserving students in state universities and colleges or private higher education institutions, taking up bachelor’s degree in nursing to curb the growing gap in local nurses to hospital bed ratio.

“We want to provide a scholarship scheme to those who wish to take up nursing in college and pursue it as a profession, then create a return service program to pay the scholarship forward through public service. In a bigger picture, this will develop our healthcare human resource to meet the needs of our citizens and ensure adequacy in registered nurses in the country,” Reyes said.

The scholarship program is open to freshman students and existing nursing students who wish to avail free tuition and school fees, allowance for books and needed supplies and equipment, financial assistance during internships and medical insurance.

In return, once the student finishes the degree, they are required to take the board examination within a maximum period of one year, of which the cost will be covered.

The student will then serve one and a half years for every academic year of scholarship availed in his province or municipality hospital or provider as determined by the local government unit (LGU) and confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

“It is the State’s policy to protect and promote the right to health of people. To achieve this, the government must ensure that there is an adequate amount of health care workers at any given moment, in any municipality or community in the country,” he said. “Additionally, the health and welfare of these health care workers must also be a priority.”

Under the bill, DOH will be tasked to determine the number of nurses for every municipality or province then provide the proper integration of the scholar into the public health and medical service system which includes providing the necessary number of plantilla positions to accommodate the new nurses.

In the same manner, the DOH shall craft a career pathway to enhance the scholar’s competencies and skills.

“We want to make sure that each municipality or province has scholars that will provide service to their own towns, making sure that we have enough nurses evenly placed in all parts of the country. While our nurse-to-patient ratio is continually growing, mass exodus of our nurses continues,” Reyes said.

“I hope that through this bill we can strike two birds with one stone by giving our aspiring nurses a chance at education and growth paired with regularized and secured positions during their service,” he added.

According to the Journal of Global Health, Asia is among the regions with the lowest density of nurses despite being the largest supplier of nurses worldwide.

In the same study, it enumerated that the Philippines supplied 240,000 nurses to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As of October 2022, DOH said there is a shortage of 106,000 nurses in the country

