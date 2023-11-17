Schneider Electric integrates Hailo Technologies processors for greater AI capabilities

Low-power consumption processors enable real-time, high-accuracy data analysis at the edge

Increases the intelligence and efficiency of industrial automation solutions

Rueil-Malmaison (France), November 16, 2023 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a technology collaboration with Hailo Technologies , a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipmaker, to integrate Hailo’s advanced processors within Schneider Electric solutions.

AI offers significant benefits in enhancing the performance, efficiency and capabilities of industrial automation systems, allowing industries across all segments to better position themselves for the future.

By integrating the Hailo-8 AI processor within its industrial automation solutions, Schneider Electric will unlock new intelligence at the edge and drive innovation for its customers, with significant and immediate improvements across several common manufacturing tasks, including:

Pick and place: achieving object detection tasks six times faster than central processing units (CPUs)

achieving object detection tasks six times faster than central processing units (CPUs) Quality control: running classification processes 20 times faster than a CPU

running classification processes 20 times faster than a CPU Yield optimization: improving output and throughput, reducing waste by 15% on average

Hailo Technologies is leading the AI chip industry for edge devices, with technology enabling new compute possibilities for sectors like automotive, security, retail, and manufacturing. Its Hailo-8 processor is an efficient and compact AI processor with low power consumption, enabling real-time, high-accuracy data analysis at the edge.

“We are always looking to partner with companies that can help us deliver the most cutting-edge solution available on the market,” said Aurelien LeSant, Senior Vice President Innovation & Technology and Chief Technology Officer, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “The Hailo collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation and next-generation technology. It signifies an important step in delivering intelligent, energy-efficient solutions that will shape the future of industries.”

“We are proud to work with Schneider Electric, an industry pioneer that has recognized the transformative potential of integrating AI capabilities into its industrial automation solutions,” said Eyal Barnea, VP of Business Development at Hailo Technologies. “Our technology will empower its customers to create new powerful, cost-efficient, and smart AI-based solutions quickly and easily.”

Schneider Electric demonstrated the collaboration with Hailo Technologies at the Smart Production S olutions (SPS) event in Nuremberg, Germany, on November 14 – 16. At booth 540 in Hall 1, visitors saw how it delivers a solution that combines multi-carrier machine applications, robotics, and AI to pick a chip from a circuit board quickly and efficiently.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.

