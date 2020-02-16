Scattered rains over PH due to easterlies

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to easterlies will prevail over the archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said scattered rains are expected over the regions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Light to moderate to strong winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be slight to moderate.

The minimum temperature will be 22.40C while the maximum temperature will be 33.0C.

Source: Philippines News Agency