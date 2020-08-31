Scattered rain showers across Luzon Monday

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Luzon due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas and the “indirect effect of Typhoon Julian,” a weather specialist said Monday.

Julian was last eyed 715 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northward at 20 km. per hour.

It packs a maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that if Julian’s track is unchanged, it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early Tuesday.

Aurelio said Visayas and Mindanao will experience fair and warm weather, especially in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers may be experienced due to localized thunderstorms, he added.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Luzon and Visayas. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

