Scams continue as SIM sign-up starts

MANILA: A day before the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration starts, a senator warned about a new scam that victimizes users of the virtual wallet application GCash.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said a fraudulent email apparently coming from GCash Promotions will advise recipients that their transactions have been restricted and to reinstate the said feature, they have to pre-register by simply clicking a link, a process that could potentially compromise online security.

“This has been confirmed by the GCash Team as a scam,” Gatchalian said in a news release on Monday.

“Ipinaglaban natin ang pagsasabatas ng SIM registration sa nakalipas na maraming taon dahil gusto nating protektahan ang mga gumagamit ng SIM laban sa panloloko ng cyber criminals. Kailangan nating abisuhan ang ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat nang husto laban sa mga sari-saring pambibiktima ng mga kawatan (We fought for the SIM registration law so we can protect the public against cyber criminals. We have to inform everyone to be careful against another scam),” Gatchalian said.

Starting Dec. 27, existing SIM cards must be registered within 180 days or they will be deactivated.

Service providers will provide guidelines on how to register.

A co-author of Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act, Gatchalian urged SIM users to register as soon as possible to enable authorities to track criminal-minded individuals who take advantage of unsuspecting customers.

Co-author Senator Grace Poe asked the telecommunications companies (telcos) to provide assistance to those in need, like persons with disabilities, senior citizens, minors, pregnant and those without internet connection.

“The SIM registration should be as easy as texting or sending a message,” Poe said in another statement. “Telcos should have portals for registration that are user-friendly and secure to encourage mobile users to enlist without hassle and interruption of services.”

Under the law, the process of registration requires personal information like full name, date of birth, gender, postal address and valid government identification or other similar documents with a photo.

Business users must provide the business name, business address and the full name of an authorized signatory.

The 180-day registration may be extended for a period not exceeding 120 days while the SIM of those who will not register within the given period may be reactivated only after registering, but not later than five days after deactivation.

Telcos that refuse to accept registration without valid reasons face fines between PHP100,000 and PHP1 million while breach of confidentiality will be fined between PHP500,000 and PHP4 million.

Users who provide false registration data or sell stolen SIM cards may be imprisoned from six months to two years and fined between PHP100,000 and PHP300,000.

Spoofing a registered SIM will result in imprisonment of not less than six years or a fine of PHP200,000 or both.

For existing subscribers, the telcos are tasked to include their information and data in the SIM register.

The SIM Card Registration Act was the first law signed by President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a previous statement that the “law will enable the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to quickly act on complaints and cases involving mobile scams as they will be able to easily track offenders and resolve misconduct involving telecommunication devices.”

Source: Philippines News Agency