SC tasks courts to temporary jail new PDLs at PNP facilities

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the trial court judges to order the detention of newly arrested persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Philippine National Police (PNP) facilities.

Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez issued the circular upon the request of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to prevent the further contamination of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among the PDLs in all jails managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

According to the circular, the directive to all trial court judges is effective from July 21 to August 31, 2020 unless the local BJMP jails units are ready to admit newly arrested PDLs.

The circular may be extended “if found warranted.”

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the “PNP can, in the meantime, accommodate newly arrested PDLs.”

There are more than 215,000 PDLs in 933 detention centers throughout the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency