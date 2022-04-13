﻿SC suspends work in courts for Holy Week break

Work in courthouses has been suspended starting noon of Wednesday for the Holy Week, Supreme Court (SC) Court Administrator Raul Villanueva said.

In its Circular No. 83-2022 on Wednesday, the Office of the Court Administrator said Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo cleared the half-day work suspension in all first and second level courts “to afford judiciary officials/personnel ample time to prepare for the observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday,”.

The order covers Metropolitan Trial Courts (MeTCs), Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCCs), Municipal Trial Courts (MTCs), and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts (MCTCs), as well as regional trial courts (RTCs).

In the Sandiganbayan, a similar memorandum reiterating the directive for half-day work was issued by acting Presiding Justice Efren N. Dela Cruz.

Source: Philippines News Agency