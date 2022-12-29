SC suspends former Siquijor governor from practice of law

MANILA: The Supreme Court has suspended a former provincial governor from the practice of law for one year for interfering in the service of a warrant against a former barangay chairman on drug charges.

In a resolution published online Dec. 19, the high tribunal has ordered the suspension from the practice of law of former Siquijor governor Orlando A. Fua Jr. for interfering in the arrest of his childhood friend, James Largo, the former barangay captain of Tigbawan, Lazi town, who was included in the watch list of top drug personalities of the province.

The administrative complaint against Fua was filed by then chief of the Provincial Intelligence and Investigation Branch (PIIB) of Siquijor Police Provincial Office, Reynaldo Valmoria, in connection with the implementation in 2010 of a search warrant issued by the Larena, Siquijor regional trial court (RTC Branch 46) against Largo.

According to the complaint, while the warrant was being served at Largo’s residence on Nov. 24, 2010, then governor Fua arrived and obstructed with the service of the warrant.

Fua, the complaint said, “shielded the suspect from arrest by vigorously trying to prevent and restrain the raiding team from taking him (Largo) into custody, insisting that the suspect should be left behind.

He was also accused of making unsavory remarks against some members of the arresting team.

Fua, for his part, claimed that he went to the house of his friend after he received a text message.

In 2013, the Ombudsman found Fua guilty of grave misconduct and ordered his dismissal from the service, and in 2017, the Sandiganbayan promulgated a decision finding Fua guilty of obstruction of justice and sentenced him to a fine of PHP6,000 and perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

The SC noted that court records have shown that the search was implemented properly and in compliance with the rules.

“Interference in a legitimate police procedure was certainly not part of his duties as a provincial governor. Nor was it appropriate for him to act as a private lawyer to Largo since he was the incumbent provincial governor at that time,” said the SC as it found the lawyer guilty of having violated the lawyer’s oath and the code of professional responsibility.

Aside from the one-year suspension from the practice of law, the SC also “sternly warned” that a repetition of the same offense or similar acts will be dealt with more severely

