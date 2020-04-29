SC postpones 2020 Bar exams to next year

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has decided to postpone the 2020 Bar examinations to next year.

“In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases in the country, as well as the social and economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the resulting enhanced community quarantine, the Supreme Court en banc resolved to postpone the 2020 Bar examinations,” 2020 Bar exams chairperson, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said in an advisory.

Leonen said this is to give the SC ample time to determine the necessary adjustments and make adequate preparations for the safe and orderly conduct of the examinations.

The new schedule shall be announced by June when the current adjustments to the present pandemic become clearer.

“It shall definitely be held sometime in 2021,” Leonen said, adding that the next Bar exams shall be held in Manila and in Cebu City.

The exams are usually conducted in Manila on all Sundays of November every year.

A total of 2,103 examinees or 27.36 percent of the 7,685 takers passed the 2019 Bar examinations. The full list of passers is available at the SC website. Source: Philippines News Agency