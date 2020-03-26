SC conducts tracing as employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Supreme Court (SC) has started tracing those who came in contact with one of its employees who tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a message to reporters, SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said the employee, who works at the office of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, got tested on March 19 and was confirmed positive for the virus based on test results released on Tuesday (March 24) as per the Bacoor City Health Office in Cavite.

“We immediately informed and got in touch with all court personnel who may have had contact with the said staff of Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier. So far, they are all okay and in good health,” he said.

The staff, who has no travel history, last reported for work on March 12 and had a fever until March 18.

Her office immediately had undergone disinfection on March 13.

Contact tracing is ongoing as the staff regularly takes Supreme Court Bus No. 8 to and from work.

“All our staff have been observing proper health and hygiene measures and self-quarantine since CJ’s (Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta) announcement regarding modified work schedules. We are also in constant communication with OAS (Office of Administrative Services) for updates and contact tracing,” a statement from Lazaro-Javier’s office said.

