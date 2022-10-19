SC clears alleged drug trader due to mishandling of evidence

The Supreme Court (SC) has cleared a suspected drug trader after another case of mishandled evidence.

The SC acquitted Jalsam Bambang and set aside his 2018 conviction by the lower courts as the handling of evidence was deemed “not acceptable”.

“Keeping seized items in one’s pockets is a doubtful and suspicious way of ensuring the integrity of seized items,” the SC said in its recent decision.

Bambang was arrested in a buy-bust on the morning of Jan. 21, 2017 in Barangay Calapacuan, Subic, Zambales, yielding six packets of shabu with a total weight of 0.53 grams.

He was nabbed while selling a packet to an undercover police officer, PO1 Orlando Sornet, for PHP100.

On the way to the police station, Sornet kept Bambang’s brown leather wallet seized containing five plastic sachets in his back pocket and the sachet that was the subject of the buy-bust sale in his front right pocket.

In reversing the conviction, the SC ruled that under the circumstances “the law enforcers utterly failed to comply with the chain of custody rule,” and “did not follow the procedure necessary to preserve the integrity and evidentiary value of the seized illegal drugs.”

The court said the officer’s act of keeping the seized items, without any clear indication of safeguards, is prejudicial to the integrity of such items

Source: Philippines News Agency