﻿SC approves rule on easier naturalization for refugees

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said it has approved a rule in facilitating naturalization proceedings for refugees and stateless persons recognized by the government.

In a statement, the high court said the tribunal approved in its en banc meeting on Tuesday A.M. No. 21- 07-22, which aims to simplify and reduce legal and procedural hurdles in obtaining Philippine citizenship to facilitate the assimilation and naturalization of refugees and stateless persons into Philippine society.

The rule takes effect 15 days after its publication in two newspapers and governs the procedure for the filing of petitions for naturalization by refugees and stateless persons under the country’s commitments under international law, particularly the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, the 1954 Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons, and the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.

The new SC rule, among other things, allows for electronic publication.

Under Section 12 of the rule, if the court is satisfied that the petition is sufficient in form and substance, it shall direct the clerk of court to cause the publication of the petition, excluding its annexes, for three (3) consecutive weeks in the Official Gazette or its website and in one newspaper of general circulation or its website in the place where the petitioner resides, or the official website of the Supreme Court.

The SC said the measure “is with due regard to the special and vulnerable circumstances of refugees and stateless persons, such that the alternative modes of publication would reduce the necessary fees and be less burdensome for them”.

The rule also allows an unaccompanied child to file a petition for naturalization filed on the child’s behalf by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the appropriate Local Social Welfare and Development Office (LSWDO) where the unaccompanied child resides, or the child-caring agency having care and custody of the child.

