SC affirms life term for dealer caught in P9-M shabu deal

MANILA: The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the appeal filed by a member of the Bulacan-based Chong Group drug gang convicted in connection with a 2009 buy-bust transaction for two kilos of shabu valued at PHP9 million.

The SC Third Division released Tuesday the 20-page decision that junked the petition of Chen Junyue and affirmed the 2019 decision of the Court of Appeals, finding him and two others guilty of illegal sale and illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

The CA decision upheld the earlier judgment of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 79 that convicted Junyue and his co-accused, Wu Jian Cai and Jiang Huo Zao, for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

After the group, originally based in Meycauayan City, vanished from its known lair, undercover policemen traced them in Quezon City and was able to arrange a purchase.

The three were apprehended on June 12, 2009 along Kanlaon Street, aboard three separate vehicles.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined PHP2 million.

Only Chen elevated the case to the SC.

“Indeed, in the present case, the sale of shabu was consummated and all the elements constituting the illegal sale of dangerous drugs were present,” the court sa

