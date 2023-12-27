SC affirms conviction of 2 Manila cops in extort try

MANILA: The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the conviction of two police officers who were sentenced to up to eight years in jail for robbery through extortion. In a statement Wednesday, the tribunal said its Second Division denied the petitions for review filed by then Police Officer 2 (PO2) Ireneo Sosas Jr. and Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ariel Salvador. 'Law enforcement officers who abuse their authority to intimidate persons under their custody for money are guilty of robbery by extortion,' the court said. The charges against the two had been originally filed by the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices following a complaint from Janith Arbuez, a salesperson at a used mobile phones shop inside the Isetann mall in Recto, Manila. She alleged that on Nov. 10, 2010, Sosas escorted her from the shop to the mall's administrative office to report her sale of stolen items. Sosas then brought her to the police station where she was led to a room with Salvador. Sosa s then proposed that no criminal complaint for violation of the Anti-Fencing Law would be charged against Arbuez if she would give the officers PHP20,000. When Arbuez negotiated for a lower amount, Sosas agreed on the condition they become 'sweethearts.' Arbuez refused and called her sister-in-law to bring the money to the station. After 18 hours in detention, Arbuez was released the next day following Sosas' receipt of the money. Sosas also stated that a complaint will no longer be filed against Arbuez. The SC said as police officers, the two were tasked to 'implement the law". "Hence, they could not demand and eventually receive any amount from private persons as a consideration for them not to pursue the case against them. Under such circumstances, the eventual receipt of the money by [PO2 Sosas and SPO3 Salvador] makes the taking unlawful,' the court said. 'They are law enforcement agents while Arbuez is an ordinary citizen. The incident transpired at the police station when Arbuez was already placed under their custody. Given these circumstances, the threats of continued deprivation of liberty, and the possibility of criminal prosecution, it is easy to conclude that [PO2 Sosas and SPO3 Salvador] intimidated Arbuez into giving them the money. They are, therefore, guilty of robbery,' it added. Aside from imprisonment, the police officers were also ordered to pay Arbuez PHP20,000 as actual damages. Source: Philippines News Agency