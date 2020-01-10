SBP bares Gilas Men pool for FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

A "hybrid" Gilas Pilipinas Men pool for the February window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers was revealed by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday.

A total of 13 young players and 11 Philippine Basketball Association stars make up the 24-man roster for the said window.

As anticipated, Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Thirdy Ravena, and Jaydee Tungcab, the first seven players named to the Gilas Cadets pool, headline the February window pool among the youngsters.

Joining them are Javi and Juan Gomez de LiaAo, Kobe Paras, Dave Ildefonso, Balti Baltazar, and incoming Ateneo player Dwight Ramos.

Given call-ups among the veterans are Poy Erram, RR Pogoy, Ray-Ray Parks, Kiefer Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Mac Belo, Matt Wright, Troy Rosario, and Marc Pingris.

Gilas Men will face Thailand at home on Feb. 20 before heading to Jakarta to battle Indonesia on Feb. 23.

Source: Philippines News Agency