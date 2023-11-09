SBMA, BOC foil smuggling of agri-produce into local markets

The combined personnel of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Subic thwarted on Wednesday afternoon the smuggling of tons of imported agricultural products worth millions of pesos into local markets. SBMA Chairman and Administrator Jonathan Tan said on Thursday the discovery of the agricultural produce was made possible through the close coordination between SBMA and BOC-Port of Subic law enforcers. Tan said the goods, which were originally declared as frozen lobster balls consigned to Rianne Food Products, arrived in Port of Subic on Nov. 3 concealed in nine container vans. He said that while the vans were being loaded into trucks that would bring them outside the Freeport's customs area, customs personnel sensed irregularities and subjected the vans to tougher inspection. Upon inspection, he said the authorities discovered cartons of various agricultural produce such as potatoes, radish, carrots, and broccoli. Port of Subic District Collector Ciriaco Ugay ordered the confiscation of the container vans loaded with imported vegetables while criminal charges were being filed against the consignees. Tan and Ugay commended the law enforcers of SBMA and BOC-Port of Subic for their dedication and vigilance in fulfilling the marching order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to go after the smugglers of agricultural produce in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency