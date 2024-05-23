SAVOUR HERITAGE WHILE SIPPING COFFEE AT OLDTOWN HERITAGE CENTRE

IPOH, OldTown White Coffee (OTWC), the largest halal kopitiam chain in Malaysia, officially launched a new heritage centre known as the OldTown Heritage Centre in Jalan Panglima here today. Kopitiam Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dawn Liew, said the OldTown Heritage Centre was opened in conjunction with Visit Perak Year Year 2024 and stands as the latest symbol of OTWC, encompassing three main visitor attractions. "Among the main attractions is the 'Earthcare Cafe', a farm-to-table concept cafe offering a unique taste and new menu different from other OTWC kopitiams," she said after officiating the opening of the heritage centre. She said that the three-storey cafe also features an art gallery showcasing works by artists through the Artist Heritage Collaboration Project, and an exclusive OTWC gift shop renowned for its special white coffee drinks and traditional local delicacies. She added that apart from being a place to enjoy coffee and delicious food, the OldTown Heritage Centre is a uniq ue tourist treasure where visitors can learn about the history and development of Ipoh white coffee. "Given the location of this heritage centre along the historically rich Heritage Trail, we must preserve the uniqueness of this area and we hope to reflect this through the building's architecture and our operational approach," she said. Dawn added that in conjunction with the opening ceremony of the heritage centre, the first OTWC Artist Heritage Collaboration Project was also launched, attended by several local artists, including renowned fashion designer Melinda Looi and caricature artist Azmi Hussin. She added that this project is an OTWC initiative to showcase the local artists' artworks which celebrate the development and evolution of Ipoh white coffee. "The Artist Heritage Collaboration Project will be a continuous initiative for the OldTown Heritage Centre to support and develop artists and craftsmen (muralists and others). We will continue to seek new talents to expand the art collection in this g allery," she said. Renowned fashion designer Melinda Looi was present with her limited edition and exclusive OldTown Heritage Tote Bag, designed specifically for the opening. She had previously designed the iconic OTWC chocolate coffee cup in 2009. Additionally, versatile photographer and heritage enthusiast Jeffrey Lim contributed a vintage coffee-making stove, a collection of antique coffee cups, and the photo installation 'Traditional Coffee Lineage', which is displayed in the cafe's gallery. Source: BERNAMA News Agency