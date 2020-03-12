Saudi imposes travel ban on PH, others amid Covid-19 threat

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia adds to the number of countries that have imposed temporary travel restrictions on the Philippines amid the fast-spreading 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) worldwide.

In an advisory dated March 12, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah announced that Saudi Arabia expanded its "temporary travel suspension" to several countries, including the Philippines.

According to reports, the travel restrictions also include all European Union member states.

The travel suspension gives a 72-hour window starting from 00:29 (local time) on March 12 for Saudi citizens and those with valid residency or Iqama from the covered countries "to return or exit" from the Kingdom before the ban takes effect.

"Excluded from the travel ban are health workers returning to the Kingdom from the Philippines and India, and evacuation shipping and trade trips," the Consulate's advisory reads.

The health workers returning to the Kingdom will be subjected to a special medical evaluation upon their return and are further advised to coordinate with their respective employers prior to their return.

The Consulate reminded all Filipinos concerned that transportation through all land borders with Jordan is also suspended except for the passage of passengers considered as "humanitarian cases as well as commercial and cargo traffic.

