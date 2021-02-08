Saturday voters registration begins on Feb. 20

MANILA – An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced that the agency’s weekend voter registration will start on February 20.

“Here it is. Saturday registration 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting February 20. Bring your Valentine,” Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a post on her Twitter account, @rowenaguanzon.

Earlier, the Comelec official announced that Saturday registration will begin this month, in response to the public’s request.

“Yes, Saturday registration @Comelec will start in February. Guys, this was your request. Those turning 18 and those working M-F. So no excuses, register na!” she said in a separate tweet.

Guanzon added that voter registration will only be from Tuesday to Saturday since Monday has been designated as disinfection day.

The voter registration resumed in September 2020 and will run until September 30, 2021.

The poll body has reported that it has so far received over 1.1 million applications, which is still far from its target of 4 million new registrants. (PNA)