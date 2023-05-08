SARAWAK SKILLS TO START TRAINING CENTRE ON ELECTRIC, HYDROGEN VEHICLES

Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions (Sarawak Skills) plans to establish a training centre offering Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) programmes.

Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri said this was made possible following the group’s collaboration with Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Centre of Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas, Penang to conduct a hybrid and electric vehicle training course for Sarawak Skills’ teaching staff and trainers.

"Indeed, as the only centre in the Asia-Pacific Region to offer Level (s) One to Four of the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), United Kingdom’s award/certification programmes for electric and hybrid vehicles, we are grateful for the technical expertise and support by Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas," he said in a statement today.

Hallman, who is also the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres (FMSDC) chairman, said 15 Sarawak Skills instructors, lecturers and trainers were participating in the course from May 6 to 9, which offers three internationally recognised certifications from IMI.

The certifications are on electric/hybrid vehicle awareness, hazard management for emergency and recovery personnel, as well as system repair and replacement.

"With this pool of Certified Trainers for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electrical Vehicles (EVs), Sarawak Skills will be able to take that all-important first step to establish a Certified Training Centre to offer HEV and EV programmes," he said.

He added that with the support of the Sarawak government, Sarawak Skills would be setting up a dedicated Advanced Automotive Training College (AATC) here, which will offer programmes on maintenance of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency