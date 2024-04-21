KUCHING, The Sarawak Museum Department and the State Education Department are working together to get young people interested in and appreciate the history of the state. State Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said museums are not just for displaying ancient artifacts, they are also places to learn about history and heritage. "If we look at museums in Western countries, school children are already lining up outside before they even open at 8 or 9 in the morning, eagerly waiting for their turn to enter. "I want to see such enthusiasm here, and I have instructed the museum authorities to write to schools to encourage students to spend time at the museum," he told reporters after receiving the one millionth visitor at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today. Abdul Karim added that interactive and educational games are also available for students at the museum. Furthermore, the museum encourages not only schoolchildren but also students from higher education instituti ons to organise related activities or events to make the museum an enjoyable learning environment. Earlier, Abdul Karim presented gifts in the form of mobile phones, tablets, and books to Borneo Cultures Museum's one millionth visitor who happened to be a family of four from Kampung Hulu Tebelu in the Sebuyau district in Sarawak. Source: BERNAMA News Agency