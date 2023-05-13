SARAWAK INKS MOU WITH FUJIAN FOR TOURISM, CULTURE AND ARTS COLLABORATION

The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism to pursue strategic cooperation in the field of tourism, culture and arts.

Sarawak was represented by its Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, while Fujian was represented by Fujian Provincial Department of Cultural and Tourism director-general Lin Xiangdong.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Fujian Provincial People's Congress Zhou Zuyi.

The MoU is also aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between both parties and creating more opportunities for the people of Sarawak and Fujian.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency