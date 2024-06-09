SARAWAK CUISINE TO BE SHOWCASED AT NYAMAI SARAWAK GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL MALAYSIA DAY EDITION

KUCHING, In conjunction with this year's Malaysia Day celebration, a Nyamai Sarawak Gastronomy Festival 2024 Malaysia Day Edition will be held from Sept 13 to 15 at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong, near here. Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the festival, organised by the Sarawak Gastronomy Association, is a celebration of the country's rich and diverse culinary heritage that showcases Malaysia's spirit of unity, 'The festival's "From Farm to Table" concept emphasises sustainability and supports local farmers by highlighting the journey of local produce to your plates,' she said at a press conference to announce the event at Sarawak Cultural Village, Santubong, today. Alongside the farm to table concept, she said the festival features modern fine dining experiences that will fuse traditional flavours with contemporary techniques and offer a unique gastronomic journey. 'This initiative aligns with Kuching's recognition as a UNESCO Creative City o f Gastronomy, declared in 2021, underscoring our rich food heritage and positioning us as a global culinary destination,' she said. Nancy, who is also the Santubong MP, said this year is the event's second edition and would see chefs from all backgrounds showcasing their skills and creativity to prepare delectable dishes representing the best of Malaysian cuisine. She said admission to the festival would be free to the public, providing the perfect opportunity for families to gather and celebrate to create lasting memories. 'This festival not only celebrates the unity of different ethnicities but also showcases solidarity between various organisations and corporate entities. 'We unite strongly in the spirit of 'segulai sejalai,' especially during this Malaysia Day celebration,' she added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency