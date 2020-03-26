Sarangani produces own alcohol to fight Covid-19 spread

The provincial government of Sarangani is producing its own ethyl alcohol to address its limited supply in the local market amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

Cornelio Ramirez, executive director of the province’s Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), said Wednesday they were able to formulate a “70-percent ethyl alcohol” solution using their stock chemicals.

Ramirez said they used the chemical supplies available at the ECPC laboratory, among them ethanol, which was mainly intended for specimen preservation.

He noted that using 10 units of 2.5-liter bottles of ethanol, their personnel found out that it can be formulated as a disinfectant when combined with other materials.

Ramirez said the solution was made up of 96-percent ethanol mixed with glycerol to act as moisturizer and distilled water.

“It’s very simple. The product is just the same with the commercial alcohol and can also disinfect certain viruses,” he said.

About 35 liters of ethyl alcohol produced so far have been provided to front-line offices at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol compound in Alabel town, Ramirez said.

The locally produced alcohol, he said, is solely for the use of the local government and the provincial government plans to “make it large-scale” in the future to sustain the needs of health workers and other offices.

Ramirez said Sarangani Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon has directed the release of an initial PHP500,000 for the purchase of the needed raw materials for the planned mass production. Source: Philippines News Agency