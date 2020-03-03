Sarangani forest eyed as critical habitat for wildlife species

The Department of Environment and National Resources in Region 12 (DENR 12) and the municipal government of Maitum in Sarangani province are pushing for the declaration of a forest in the area as critical habitat for wildlife species, including the Philippine Eagle.

Nixon Lomboy, deputy head of the DENR's Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Kiamba town, on Tuesday said the move is in line with their efforts to protect the various critically endangered birds, animals and forest species found in the upland village of Batian in Maitum.

Lomboy said they have launched a series of initiatives to facilitate such declaration over at least 3,000 hectares of forest land in the village.

Known as Dakeol forest, Lomboy said the area is home to several species like the red lauan, wild orchids, ferns, insects, bats, birds and monkeys, and the nesting site of the Philippine Eagle. A juvenile Philippine Eagle was rescued on January 2, 2017, at a portion of Barangay Batian, which is part of the Mt. Busa complex.

Mt. Busa is a declared key biodiversity area and an important bird area, and home to critically endangered threatened and vulnerable rare bird species.

Lomboy said they met with the village residents and other stakeholders last week to seek their full commitment to the declaration of Dakeol forest as critical habitat.

Among the issues raised during the meeting was the possible allocation of allowances for volunteer forest guards, he said.

We presented key environment and wildlife laws to raise awareness and encourage residents to act responsibly, he said in a statement.

Elizabeth Ramos, the chairperson of the Maitum Advocates for Sustainable Environment, said they fully support the move, noting that it will also benefit local residents.

Ramos specifically cited T'boli tribal communities in Barangay Batian that mainly depend on sugarcane, upland rice farming and backyard hog raising for livelihood.

Ramos said additional livelihood programs will be implemented in the area to address the basic needs of residents.

Lomboy said the agency will conduct profiling of the area's flora and fauna resources in the coming months as part of the second phase of the activity.

He added that they are targeting the inclusion of Dakeol forest in the list of critical habitat areas by 2021 through a DENR administrative order.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY